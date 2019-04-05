Wendy Williamsis paying it forward.

Just weeks ago, the daytime talk show host launched The Hunter Foundation's 888-5HUNTER drug addiction and substance abuse treatment resources hotline alongside husband Kevin Hunter and son Kevin Jr. Announced in conjunction with the personal news that she herself is living in a sober house, Wendy is now furthering her advocacy efforts with a powerful PSA obtained by E! News.

In it, Williams says calls to the hotline are being answered by "specially trained, certified recovery counselors" who are "very smart" and working to conduct screenings to determine one's needs.

She promises, "We will provide you with referrals for long or short term treatment at facilities all around the world. Detox, rehab, sober living and outpatient centers everywhere."

"If you're an addict or substance abuser, don't be ashamed," Williams concludes. "There is hope. I'm living proof."