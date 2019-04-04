Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott in Sexy Vacation Photos

Instagram
Baecation!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are heating up social media with their sexy new vacation photos. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post photos from the couple's tropical trip. In one of the steamy social media pics, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen taking a sip of her drink as she straddles the 27-year-old Grammy nominee in the water.
"Wifey," Travis commented on Kylie's post.
And if you're wondering who took these loved-up pics of the couple, Kylie told sister Kendall Jenner in the comments that these snaps are courtesy of "self timer baby."
While on a break from his Astroworld Tour, Travis joined Kylie and baby Stormi on a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.
"Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now," a source recently told E! News. "They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another."
"Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more," the insider added. "It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him."
