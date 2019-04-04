Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott in Sexy Vacation Photos

Baecation!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are heating up social media with their sexy new vacation photos. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post photos from the couple's tropical trip. In one of the steamy social media pics, the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen taking a sip of her drink as she straddles the 27-year-old Grammy nominee in the water.

"Wifey," Travis commented on Kylie's post.

And if you're wondering who took these loved-up pics of the couple, Kylie told sister Kendall Jenner in the comments that these snaps are courtesy of "self timer baby."