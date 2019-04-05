Fenty Beauty's #SUNSTALKRBRONZER Just Launched

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 7:45 AM
Anything Rihanna touches turns to gold, so it's no wonder we're crazy-ex-girlfriend-level obsessed with her Fenty Beauty makeup line. Seriously, every single product is a winner. The Gloss Bomb lip gloss is the glossiest we've ever worn, and we never leave the house without a dusting of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter.
Pretty safe to say we're following her makeup rules blindly, so when Fenty launches a new product we're all over it. Speaking of, today the brand just launched our new warm weather makeup staple: #SUNSTALKRBRONZER.
Like everything else in the line, it comes in a groundbreaking amount of shades (eight to be exact) and believe us when we say each one is just as on point as the next. In true @badgalriri fashion, the names are sassy, too. (We're fans of Mocha Mami and I$land Ting.) You know your skin tone best, so you'll know what works best, but they're all so good.
We should also mention the light-as-air texture is also a gameechanger. It blends effortlessly to your skin (read no blotchy clumps). It's also matte, so it looks natural and not shiny. You can dust it on for an all over vacay-like vibe or use it to contour. Like we said, it's that on brand.
And for only $30 you can use it again and again, restocking as needed without guilt, all through the summer season.
BUY IT: Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer, $30 at Sephora
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
