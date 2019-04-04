Snooki is not here for the critical comments on her Instagram.

Earlier this week, the expecting Jersey Shore star kicked off a trip to Disney World with her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their two kids, Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and Giovanna LaValle, 4. Starting on Monday, the 31-year-old shared her family's journey at Disney with her social media followers.

In a photo posted on Snooki's Instagram on Tuesday, she can be seen posing with her "Disney crew." In the picture, the kids, dressed up in costumes, can be seen sitting in a stroller at the theme park.

"Have a magical day," the MTV star captioned the post.