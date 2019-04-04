Shawn Johnson Is Pregnant More Than a Year After Miscarriage

Shawn Johnson is pregnant with her rainbow baby.

The 27-year-old Olympic gymnast and her football player husband Andrew East, also 27, revealed on Thursday that they are expecting a child, a year and a half after she suffered a miscarriage.

Johnson posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two smiling and gesturing towards her baby bump. East posted on page a video of her cradling her baby bump and him holding up a pair of baby shoes. And the two have already opened an Instagram account for their unborn child, who is unnamed. They have also not revealed the baby's sex.

"Verified @theeastbaby ... we cannot WAIT to welcome you to the world and shower you with love. @andrewdeast WE DID IT!" Johnson wrote.

The two also shared a YouTube video, recorded on February 17, showing them talking about their pregnancy journey, with East holding up a positive home pregnancy test.