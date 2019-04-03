Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is sticking by her side.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the "...Baby One More Time" singer checked into a mental health treatment facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie Spears' recent health scare. Spears broke a months-long social media hiatus and wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."

Despite everything that Spears has been grappling with for the past few months, a source tells E! News that Asghari has been an important piece of support for the singer. The insider told E! News that the two of them "are very much still together."

"Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now," the source explained.

The source also told us that Asghari has been "very helpful in making sure Britney did whatever she needed to feel better." That included him checking in on her and being "by her side."