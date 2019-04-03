How Serena Williams Thinks Meghan Markle Will Be as a Mom

Meghan Markle surrounds herself with real life royals, but she's friends with some unofficial monarchs, too. Namely, Serena Williams, Queen of the Tennis Court.

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian on Sept. 1, 2017 and now the tennis champ is giving her two cents on how she thinks her royal BFF will fare as a mother.

"She'll be the best mom, for sure," Serena told E! News while also chatting about her Pampers Cruisers 360 Fit "Wild Child" program that she's doing with Chrissy Teigen.

The former Suits star is expecting her first child with Prince Harry any day now. Kensington Palace shared the happy news on Oct. 15, just one day after the couple landed in Australia for their first royal tour together as a married couple.

It seems like Serena could not be happier for the Duchess of Sussex. The two of them first met and became close friends at a charity flag football game in February 2014 and have been pretty inseparable ever since.