On the heels of the 24th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla's untimely death, Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the late Tejano star.

"It was a beautiful time in my life and it taught me so much about life," the World of Dance judge says of the "Amor Prohibido" singer and the 1997 movie Selena on Apple Music's Beats 1 show.

"I was young, I was 26 when I played Selena," she tells radio host Ebro Darden. "I didn't realize, at the time, the responsibility that I had, all I wanted to do was do her memory and that moment justice."

During the interview, J.Lo reveals that she actually slept in Selena's bed in order to prepare for the iconic role.

"I soaked up everything, I watched every interview that I could," the 49-year-old actress shares. "I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them. It can be melancholy and beautiful at the same time."