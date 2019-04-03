We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have called it quits.

The winners of season four of Love Island were among the few couples to survive in the outside world, but Jack tells his fans, "sometimes things aren't meant to be." In a lengthy note on Instagram, Jack is sharing that he and Dani have chosen to go their separate ways. "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore," the former pen salesman explains. "We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."

Moreover, Fincham leaves the relationship with "some amazing memories," despite the fact that they have had their fair share of struggles in recent months. "We really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life," he shares.

The 26-year-old concludes by asking for privacy and respect since "a break up is hard enough as it is."