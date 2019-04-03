Lauren Conrad's family of three is about to turn into a family of four and she couldn't be happier.

The former The Hills star revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she and her husband William Tell are expecting their second child together. "It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," she captioned the picture of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

According to a source, the Little Market co-founder is "due in the fall and very excited to have two babies that are close in age." Conrad gave birth to a baby boy named Liam James Tell in July 2017.

The insider told E! News that L.C. has a full plate and is staying busy, but she's "starting to feel good." The source said, "She's been a bit busy running around after a toddler, running her business and dealing with her first trimester."