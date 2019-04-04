Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

Calling all boho babes! Festival season is upon us and it's your time to really let your style shine.

As we head into spring, we're almost exclusively eyeing breezy dresses—that's no secret. But stacking your closet with an array of floral print maxis and minis isn't something you do all at once. You've got to build up your collection little by little and what better time than Coachella to get started on your spring-summer transitional wardrobe?

Don't worry, we mixed it up for you. You've got some simple spaghetti strap options ideal for lounging, but you've also got some sassy mini dresses for the party circuit. Regardless, these are all on sale so, like we said, stock up sister!