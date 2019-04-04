Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Calling all boho babes! Festival season is upon us and it's your time to really let your style shine.
As we head into spring, we're almost exclusively eyeing breezy dresses—that's no secret. But stacking your closet with an array of floral print maxis and minis isn't something you do all at once. You've got to build up your collection little by little and what better time than Coachella to get started on your spring-summer transitional wardrobe?
Don't worry, we mixed it up for you. You've got some simple spaghetti strap options ideal for lounging, but you've also got some sassy mini dresses for the party circuit. Regardless, these are all on sale so, like we said, stock up sister!
This flowy dress in a bold red is just what we're craving for spring.
Is it wrong that this maxi dress makes us want to book a flight to Hawaii ASAP?
This long-sleeve paisley print would be so chic with a pair of leather booties.
This rainbow-colored pattern is bold, but we like it.
Just add sandals and you're ready for brunch.
We love this girly mini dress in a tiny floral print for a beach day.
You'll feel like a ray of sunshine in this darling yellow wrap dress.
This ruffle dress is just as cute with gladiator sandals as it is with boots.
We're here for this two-piece dress situation.
We're excited to wear this halter dress in a rad throwback print.
We'd wear this with heeled sandals or even fresh white sneakers.
This off-the-shoulder moment feels ideal for date night.
This is a more sophisticated take on boho. Perfect for an evening event.
A hot-pink cold shoulder dress has spring written all over.
We're styling this one with a wide-brim hat.
