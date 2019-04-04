Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Calling all boho babes! Festival season is upon us and it's your time to really let your style shine.

As we head into spring, we're almost exclusively eyeing breezy dresses—that's no secret. But stacking your closet with an array of floral print maxis and minis isn't something you do all at once. You've got to build up your collection little by little and what better time than Coachella to get started on your spring-summer transitional wardrobe?

Don't worry, we mixed it up for you. You've got some simple spaghetti strap options ideal for lounging, but you've also got some sassy mini dresses for the party circuit. Regardless, these are all on sale so, like we said, stock up sister!

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Free People Yesica Maxi Dress

This flowy dress in a bold red is just what we're craving for spring. 

BUY IT: $128 $77 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Tiare Hawaii Thai Dress

Is it wrong that this maxi dress makes us want to book a flight to Hawaii ASAP?

BUY IT: $120 $40 at Revolve

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Cupcakes and Cashmere Malory Star Paisley Dress

This long-sleeve paisley print would be so chic with a pair of leather booties. 

BUY IT: $115 $35 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Tularosa Huntley Dress

This rainbow-colored pattern is bold, but we like it.

BUY IT: $328 $102 at Revolve

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Romantic Meadow Tiered Ruffle Dress

Just add sandals and you're ready for brunch. 

BUY IT: $129 $77 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Free People One Fine Day Mini Dress

We love this girly mini dress in a tiny floral print for a beach day. 

BUY IT: $128 $90 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Cleobella X Revolve Bonita Wrap Dress

You'll feel like a ray of sunshine in this darling yellow wrap dress.

BUY IT: $189 $127 at Revolve

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Madewell Windowbox Floral Ruffle Faux Wrap Dress

This ruffle dress is just as cute with gladiator sandals as it is with boots. 

BUY IT: $138 $99 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Free People Lolita Two-Piece Dress

We're here for this two-piece dress situation. 

BUY IT: $148 $89 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

UO Catalina Printed Halter Dress

We're excited to wear this halter dress in a rad throwback print.

BUY IT: $70 $39 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Madewell Floral Wrap-Front Midi Dress

We'd wear this with heeled sandals or even fresh white sneakers. 

BUY IT: $148 $99 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

UO Elaine Floral Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress

This off-the-shoulder moment feels ideal for date night. 

BUY IT: $70 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

About Us Aubrey Maxi Dress

This is a more sophisticated take on boho. Perfect for an evening event. 

BUY IT: $74 $60 at Revolve

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

NA-KD Cold Shoulder High-Neck Midi Dress

A hot-pink cold shoulder dress has spring written all over. 

BUY IT: $54 $27 at NA-KD

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Cupcakes and Cashmere Leena Vintage Floral Dress

We're styling this one with a wide-brim hat. 

BUY IT: $115 $69 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , 2019 Coachella , Coachella , Fashion , VG , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gisele Bundchen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram

Bikini Gallery

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

E-Comm: Festival Bags Under $30

Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.