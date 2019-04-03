Taylor Swift Just Gave Us Another Reason to Avoid a "Getaway Car"

How many times does Taylor Swift have to tell you: Avoid any and all getaway cars.

Earlier this week, news broke that a driver led police on a pursuit in parts of Rhode Island.

When the driver eventually lost control of the stolen vehicle, he plowed into the main entrance gate of a fabulous home owned by Taylor herself.

While nobody was home at the time of the crash, some fans were curious to know what Taylor thought of the incident. Guess what? We have some answers!

A fan account posted a headline that read: "The driver of a stolen car crashed into the gates of #TaylorSwift's Rhode Island home after leading police on a wild car chase."