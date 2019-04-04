Natasha Lyonnewould be the first to cheerily acknowledge that she was on a real downswing for awhile.

"When I first re-emerged, I was embarrassed to walk down the street. People would come up and say, 'I heard you were dead!'" she told Out in 2013. "But I had to remind myself that a lot of the stuff I went through was pretty brutal. I'm definitely thankful that some of the rough patches are behind me."

At the time she had just started playing a locked-up drug dealer in Orange Is the New Black. The character of Nicky Nichols was, much like Lyonne—and much like almost all of Lyonne's characters over the course of her 20-plus-year career—blunt and sardonically funny.

"What was great was how little research I had to do for the role!" she cracked. "Who'd have thought all those arrests would have been so terrific for my career?"