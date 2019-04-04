Veronica Mars fans, you better prepare yourselves.

E! News was with Kristen Bell at a luncheon with Lindt Chocolate and the Alliance of Moms, and she spilled some interesting—and cryptic—info about Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars miniseries revival.

"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell told E!'s Erin Lim.

"I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs," she said. No live tweeting for Bell. "There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."

What does she mean by that?