Cuteness overload!

Prince Harry participated in a children's ballet class on Wednesday during his visit to YMCA South Ealing in London. The adorable photos show the dad-to-be working on his dance moves alongside the youngsters in the class. The Duke of Sussex visited the YMCA to participate in a roundtable discussion on mental health and to learn more about the YMCA's work to help the youth in the area.

"There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let's keep normalising the conversation," Harry said Wednesday. "Let's keep reminding each other that it's okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us."