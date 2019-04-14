Instagram
Attention, all Chrissy Teigen and John Legend fans: Luna Stephens is officially three years old!
Seriously, where has the time gone? Wasn't it just yesterday that the power couple was announcing the birth of their little girl? Now, she's three! That's just craziness.
Over the past few years we've grown to love Teigen and Legend even more thanks to their growing family and it all started with Luna.
As the firstborn to this duo, she has been the apple of their eyes for a long time and thankfully they've documented most of her cute moments for us all to follow along with them.
With the addition of baby Miles in 2018, this family became even more precious, but we still have a special place in our hearts for birthday girl Luna, because she was the OG baby Stephens.
That being said, how are we celebrating Luna's third birthday? With lots of cute photos, obviously.
From the first photo that her parents shared of her, we we've been hooked and sucked in watching to see what she'll do next.
Will she feed her baby doll to mimic Teigen feeding Miles, or will she show off a new princess costume while running around the house? Either way, we're here for it.
If you also love this adorable celebrity babe, you're going to want to keep scrolling. We've rounded up a lot of fun photos of Luna below to celebrate her very exciting birthday today.
Now all we want is an invite to her birthday party. We bring really good gifts we swear!
Happy birthday, Luna, keep being your cute self!
Ice Cream Dates
Mother-daughter dates are way more fun with ice cream at the end.
Shady Side
Luna Stephens looked like her dad John Legend's mini-me in March of 2019.
Princess & Her Pup
What, you don't wear a princess dress while playing with your toys?
Birthday Bud
Luna celebrated Chicago West's birthday in style in January 2019.
Beach Babes
In January, the adorable family of four jetted off for a tropical vacation and we are so jealous.
Mother-Daughter Fun
While on vacay, Luna and mom Chrissy Teigen soaked up the sun together.
Ready for Sun
How sweet does this little one look as she gets dressed for her trip?
Dress Up Time
Princess fun is always a good idea.
The Princess & Me
This is just too cute.
School Girl
In August 2018, Luna headed off to school and she definitely looked the part.
Lounging Lady
"Luna and daddy," Chrissy jokingly captioned this cute photo of Luna and her Arthur doll AKA John.
Park Pals
Summertime is the perfect time to play at the park, duh.
Daddy's Superstar
As the singer practiced for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert he took a break to show the set to his baby girl.
Princess Luna
"My Belle," Chrissy simply captioned this sweet snap.
Disney Dad
In March 2018, Luna was all smiles as she spent the day at Disneyland with her fam.
Desert Days
The Stephens family celebrated Christmas in 2017 in the desert and it looked magical.
Fall Festivities
Could Luna be any cuter playing in this pile of leaves?!
When in Venice...
Chrissy and John brought along baby Luna for their trip to Italy. The happy mama posted this snap of herself and her daughter from Venice on Aug. 4, 2017.
Vacation Babies
During their August 2017 trip to Italy, the pair looked absolutely fabulous together.
Putting on the Ritz
Rocking an adorable outfit, Luna was the toast of her Italian hotel during the family vacay.
Go Team Go!
Luna showed her team pride for the Mariners in 2017.
The Bunny Hop
The family of three was all about their adorable 2017 Easter celebration, which included a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Travel Love Bug
Chrissy posted this photo from the trio's trip to Morocco on March 17, 2017.
Scary Santa
Little Luna was not having the time of her life when she met old St. Nick during Christmas in 2016.
First Vacation
"Someone is enjoying her first vacation," John wrote on Instagram, weeks after he, Chrissy and the baby jetted off to Italy.
Dodger Day
It's time for Dodger baseball!
Benched
Mom sits down for some mommy-daughter time.
Doting Dad
Oh hey, what's up, dad?
Father's Day Style
Luna honors John on Father's Day with the cutest onesie.
Superstar
...that is what you are.
What an Angel
All she needs now is a little halo.
Auntie Kim
Baby Luna hangs out with auntie Kim Kardashian.
Granny Love
Baby Luna meets John's maternal grandmother.
Mother's Day
Baby Luna honors Chrissy with her adorableness and a sweet outfit shout out on Mother's Day in 2016.
It's the Tickle Monster!
Run!
Cuddled Up
Baby Luna and her mom cuddle up in a blanket.