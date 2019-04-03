Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
We bet Dan Reynolds is feeling on top of the world because he's going to become a dad times four.
The Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife Aja Volkman are expecting a baby boy due in October, the singer's rep confirmed to E! News. The little one is joining three older sisters, Ava, 6, and 2-year-old twins, Gia and Coco.
During an interview on Good Day New York, the singer broke the news and confirmed he had been hoping for a boy. "To be honest, my wife was asking me if I had [a preference of a daughter or son] one way or the other, and I didn't want to tell her that I wanted to have a boy, because when they tell you, I don't want to be the guy who's like, 'Oh, d--n it. We're having [a girl]' because I love my girls. I really love my girls. But, secretly, I was hoping for a boy, to be honest with you. To be honest with you, I was secretly hoping. So, when they announced it on the phone, when the doctor told us, she was surprised because I was like, ‘YES! YES!' and she was like, 'You told me you didn't care either way. I was like 'Well…'"
The baby also comes a year after the married couple of 8 years announced their split.
"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," Reynolds shared with his social media followers in April 2018. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."
He continued, "I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family."
However, by January, Volkman revealed they were "rebuilding."
"I'm proud of you @danreynolds I'm proud of your humility and ability to still show up as the basketball coaching baby loving Dad that you are. I know that it's been a crazy road. It's killed us both in so many moments. Last year we killed each other and now we are rebuilding," she captioned a photo on Instagram of the singer sitting at a kitchen counter.
"You can become your worst self in the eye of a giant storm. You almost have to. It's a rite of passage. It's the only road to a better existence. A more mature sense of self. An honest unabashed willingness to die a million deaths just to be sincere. That's what we have done. And now. Honesty. That's all we need. Continue to rip the bandaid off baby. I'll do it with you. I'll walk right through it and love every minute."
Last month, the performer paid sweet tribute to his leading lady in honor of her birthday. "Happy Birthday to the coolest and most beautiful human being on planet earth @ajavolkman . I love you and am lucky to have you by my side," he wrote to her.
And soon, they'll have another youngster by their side. Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of six!
Us Weekly was first to report the baby news.