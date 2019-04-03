by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 10:23 AM
Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, friends no more? It sure seems that way for the onetime The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties.
At a lunch with costars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle didn't completely defend her friend.
"The women wanted to know if I thought Lisa was capable of having this story leaked. I grappled with taking the easy way out OR telling the truth. I am not a liar. Of all the things people may have accused me of, lying is not one of them. (At least not up until this point.) While Lisa is my friend and I am the closest to her, these women are also my friends," Kyle wrote in her Bravo blog. "If they weren't my friends, maybe I could have taken a different stance. But they are, and I could not lie to them. Most importantly, I knew they knew the answer and were waiting for me to be honest."
After she confirmed, yes, Lisa could plant a story and has been known to massage situations to her benefit, Kyle went to talk to Lisa. And cameras were there when Kyle went to Lisa's house to discuss the latest in the Puppygate saga that has enveloped RHOBH.
Did Lisa plant a story about Dorit and her dog with Radar? She said no, why would she, she talked to TMZ about it all. Kyle still had questions and the two screamed at each other. Lisa's husband Ken Todd got involved and declared their years of friendship were over.
"As soon as I brought up the conversation and what was said, Lisa and then Ken went from zero to 100. Their reaction was so extreme it shocked me. This is not the first time this topic has come up over the years and it has never been met with this sort of a reaction. It didn't even make sense to me. I really just wanted to talk to Lisa one on one. Ken screaming at me made it so much worse than it needed to be. I kept thinking. ‘Do not cry, do not cry.' I was surprised I stayed as calm as I did in spite of how angry Ken was," Kyle explained.
In her blog, Kyle reiterated what she said in the show, she does care about Lisa and that's why she brought up the topic and wanted to get to the bottom of it.
"I still don't understand why they had such a severe reaction. It didn't have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That's what friends do. We don't just tell each other what the other wants to hear. That's not friendship. Contrary to some of the comments I've seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship. We have laughed, fought, and made up. We've had our ups and downs. Some friendships have more than others. I always felt our friendship was worth it," Kyle wrote.
When E! News spoke with Erika at the GLAAD Media Awards, the singer and reality star said the drama about the dog Dorit adopted and then rehomed would be over soon and the show would return to a lighter hour.
"We're on our way to France, we're taking all kind of fun trips, we're camping," Erika teased, noting the things got more fun once a certain somebody stopped filming with the other RHOBH ladies.
