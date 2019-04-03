And, on to the next!

During this week's episode of The Bellas Podcast, the twins looked back on what's been a pretty transformative year for both of them, professionally and personally. First, Nikki Bella talked retirement—or, more specifically, people's surprisingly frenzied response to news of hers.

"I will admit, I was not expecting as much noise that came from that on the retirement," said the pro wrestler, referring to the big career announcement that caught fans' attention during Total Bellas' recent season finale. After calling the whole experience "weird," Nikki went on to say the wider conversation surrounding her employment status with the WWE felt a little disheartening.

"I almost felt like as if I was 70 years old…and I need to go retire somewhere, like move to southern Florida or something," she said Wednesday. "I was like, 'Wait, let's use this retirement word different.'"

Nikki also explained that her breakup from fellow WWE superstar John Cena last year made returning to the ring with Brie Bella for Evolution even more difficult than Total Bellas audiences might have already realized. "I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life, that was just our home, that's where we started," she remembered.