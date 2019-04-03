Miley Cyrus Had the Best Time at Disneyland: See the Photos

Miley Cyrus returned to her Disney roots in more ways than one in recent days.

The 26-year-old pop star and actress spent the day in Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, less than a week after she debuted a hairstyle inspired by her former Disney Channel character Hannah Montana.

Wearing a bright red Mickey Mouse sweater, cropped Mickey Mouse blue jeans, Mickey Mouse socks, white sneakers, and a hat that read "BAD," Cyrus visited the Happiest Place on Earth with a group of friends. Accompanied by a personal bodyguard as well as a Disneyland VIP tour guide, they rode popular rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Space Mountain and Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort, then headed over to the neighboring Disney California Adventure Park to ride the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride, which replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride in 2017.

The group later headed to eat at the members-only Club 33, a popular lunch and dinner spot for VIPs at Disneyland.

Cyrus also got to take private photos with Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Pluto.