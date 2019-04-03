The Challenge: War of the Worlds is a hotbed for drama, both on the playing field and off—way off. Take Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore's relationship, which is one full display…despite the blankets they've put up to hide from cameras.

"That's my ex having sex," Kyle Christie says in the sneak peek below.

Yep, it seems the private moment between Cara Maria and Paulie aren't that private.

"It's very difficult to be in the house with Cara, especially when she's with a new boyfriend. Sometimes I just get the feeling that their love is just to rub my face in it," he says in a confessional.

Kyle's not the only one with opinions on the pairing.