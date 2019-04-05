Kacey Musgraves is ready to impress for her latest red carpet appearance.

This has been a whirlwind year for the country music star, who won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Not to mention her awards for Best Country Song and Best Country Album. And for all of these momentous occasions the star was dressed to the nines in the finest fashions, ranging from designers like Versace to Valentino.

And on Sunday, the 30-year-old will once again wow the crowds with her stylish looks and bold style. The 2019 ACM Awards are right around the corner and Kacey's fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the Golden Hour performer will wear for the big night.

There's no doubt that Musgraves will go home with at least one of the five awards she is nominated for, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Plus, she is guaranteed to be one of the best-dressed stars of the night.