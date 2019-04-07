Not only has it been a good year for Jason Aldean—it's been a good decade!

During tonight's 2019 ACM Awards, the country music superstar received one of the biggest awards of the evening. Oh yes, we're talking about the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

After an explosive performance and a warm introduction from George Strait, Jason took to the mic and looked back on his recent success.

"Man, I don't know, I look out, I see a lot of artists out here that have had a hell of a decade," he shared after getting a standing ovation. "This one right here, my boy Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney. I feel very fortunate to have this."

In addition to thanking his team, Jason also took time to thank his family including wife Brittany Aldean.