Hats to Keep You Cool at Coachella

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 3:00 AM

Festival season is an important time of year because whether you're attending Coachella 2019 or not, you're sure shopping like you are.

And one essential accessory that you'll be in need of this spring? Hats. If you plan on spending any time outdoors, the sun is out, and shade is what you'll want. But we know you, and you'll want to look good doing it. Another thing you'll want: Cute hats that won't break the bank. You know, something you can toss on the ground, get dirty and sweat in without worry.

We love you like fam, so we've rounded up our favorites that we're snagging ASAP. From wide-brim fedoras to baker hats and dad caps, here they are!

ale by Alessandra Solange Hat

This straw hat with a white fringed ribbon trim is chic but casual. Just our festival vibe. 

BUY IT: $53 at Revolve

Clear Visor

The clear visor trend is bold, so just what you need to complete your festival 'fit.

BUY IT: $16 $8 at Boohoo

Scarf-Trim Straw Panama Hat

The addition of a whimsical scarf really makes this pamana hat work for us.

BUY IT: $18 at Forever 21

Leopard-Trim Fedora

We're nuts for leopard print, and a little touch goes a long way.

BUY IT: $23 at Forever 21

Hat Attack Whipstitch Roll-Up Travel Visor

This roll-up straw visor is ideal for packing. Plus, it's so Intagrammable.

BUY IT: $80 at Revolve

Embellished Festival Baker Boy Hat

Nothing says "let's party" more than this rhinestone-encrusted baker hat.

BUY IT: $17 at Boohoo

Reversible Bucket Hat

The only thing we like more than a bucket hat is a reversible one.

BUY IT: $15 at Forever 21

Fedora Hat With Buckle Trim

An all-black fedora will literally go with any outfit.

BUY IT: $20 $11 at Boohoo

Small-Brim Fedora

We love the rust red color of this small-brim fedora.

BUY IT: $23 $16 at Forever 21

Rag & Bone Vegas Visor

We love a Vegas visor. This one has a rad snakeskin detail that classes it up.

BUY IT: $95 at Revolve

 

ale by Alessandra Larimar Hat

This crisp with hat with a beaded trim detail is so boho.

BUY IT: $59 at Revolve

Striped Cabby Hat

A striped cabby hat is less about shade and more about completing your look.

BUY IT: $15 $11 at Forever 21

Straw Boater Hat

We love how the neck tie is cute but also functional for windy campgrounds.

BUY IT: $18 at Forever 21

Striped Floppy Straw Hat

A sunny orange and bright white floppy hat feels perfect for spring.

BUY IT: $20 $10 at Forever 21

Nike NSW H86 Cap Futura Classic Hat

You can't go wrong with a Nike logo cap. Period.

BUY IT: $18 at Revolve

Denim Bucket Hat

Denim is the fabric of the season and a bucket hat is the style. Make since that these two would get together.

BUY IT: $15 $11 at Forever 21

Contrast-Trim Straw Boater Hat

There's something really classy about a simple straw boater hat, you know?

BUY IT: $18 at Forever 21

Coca-Cola Graphic Dad Cap

Keep it classic with Coca-Cola-themed graphic dad hat.

BUY IT: $15 $8 at Forever 21

Solid & Striped Baseball Hat

An all-leopard print baseball cap? Yes, please.

BUY IT: $35 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

