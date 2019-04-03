EJ Johnson is answering the question that keeps popping up.

The 26-year-old TV personality has often faced curiosity and speculation about his sexuality and identity. In the newest episode of Just the Sip, host and Johnson's friend Justin Sylvesterbrought a recurring question to his attention: "Does EJ ever want to transition? Does he ever think about it? Was it a possibility?"

"This one I get so much and I'm so happy you're finally her to f--king set the record straight," Sylvester said of the query.

"I like myself the way that I am," Johnson answered. "I'm very happy with myself and I think—I always say that I think that if you feel like you're not in the right body, then by all means get to where you want to be."