ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.

Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.

As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.

In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.

Read

2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.

Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.

Lanco, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

LANCO

Before the show even starts, the band has a reason to celebrate: They won New Duo or Group of the Year!

Walker Hayes, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Walker Hayes

The "90s Country" singer shows off his unique style outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

Devin Dawson, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Devin Dawson

An all black outfit has never looked better on the "All on Me" singer. 

Article continues below

Scotty McCreery, Gabi McCreery, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Scotty McCreery & Gabi McCreery

It's date night for the American Idol star and his wife who happily pose for photos together. 

Morgan Evans, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Morgan Evans

After enjoying a visit to Top Golf with Chris Lane, Cole Swindell and more musicians, the country singer arrives to the star-studded event. 

Lindsay Ell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lindsay Ell

"Let's do this @acmawards," the New Female Artist of the Year nominee shared on Instagram while giving credit to her glam squad. 

Article continues below

Dylan Scott, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dylan Scott

Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style. 

Dustin Lynch, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch

He may be a "Small Town Boy," but this country singer is a big star at country music's party of the year. 

AJ McLean, Academy of Country Music Awards

Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

AJ McLean

In between performing at his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys member prepares to enjoy a night of country. 

Article continues below

Maddie Marlow, Tae Dye, Maddie & Tae, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie & Tae

Before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood for a massive tour, the country music duo prepares for a special night in Las Vegas. 

Morgan Wallen, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen

The man behind big hits like "Whisky Glasses" and "Up Down" is ready to rock in Las Vegas. 

Cam, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cam

After makeup artist Terri Apanasewicz delivers some final touches, this country singer is ready to walk! 

Article continues below

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell

Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show. 

Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Michael Ray & Carly Pearce

Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits. 

Locash, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

LOCASH

Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers." 

Article continues below

Justin Moore, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Moore

Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards. 

Diane Warren, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Diane Warren

The music legend has arrived! 

Curtis Rempel, Brad Rempel , High Valley, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

High Valley

Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year

Article continues below

Kasi Williams, Chuck Wicks, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chuck Wicks & Kasi Williams

Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight. 

Jordan Davis, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jordan Davis

The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. 

Tyler Rich, Sabina Gadecki, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler Rich & Sabina Gadecki

The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers. 

Article continues below

Rodney Atkins, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Rodney Atkins

Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one. 

Cody Alan, ACM arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cody Alan

"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.

Aaron Watson, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Aaron Watson

After performing at the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the country singer makes it to Las Vegas just in time. 

Article continues below

Jessie Jo Dillon, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessie Jo Dillon

The woman behind Cole Swindell's huge hit "Break Up in the End" is hoping to win big! 

Aaron Watson, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Aaron Watson

The "Outta Style" singer looks on trend for this award show.

Stephanie Quayle, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Stephanie Quayle

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer looks glamorous before showtime. 

Article continues below

Tracy Lawrence, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tracy Lawrence

"Can't wait to celebrate country music in Vegas this weekend," the musician shared on Instagram before showtime. "Don't forget to tune-in to the show on Sunday night!" 

Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 ACM Awards , Las Vegas , Red Carpet , Music , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lil Kim, Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, Wedding

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Maren Morris

Here's Proof Maren Morris Is the One to Watch on 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Jennifer Nettles: "Feminism Is Not a Women's Issue"

Kacey Musgraves Reacts to JoBros Dancing to "Golden Hour"

Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson

Party Pics: Hollywood

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.