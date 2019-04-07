by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 3:17 PM
Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!
In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.
As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.
In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.
Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.
Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Before the show even starts, the band has a reason to celebrate: They won New Duo or Group of the Year!
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The "90s Country" singer shows off his unique style outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
An all black outfit has never looked better on the "All on Me" singer.
Article continues below
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
It's date night for the American Idol star and his wife who happily pose for photos together.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
After enjoying a visit to Top Golf with Chris Lane, Cole Swindell and more musicians, the country singer arrives to the star-studded event.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Let's do this @acmawards," the New Female Artist of the Year nominee shared on Instagram while giving credit to her glam squad.
Article continues below
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
He may be a "Small Town Boy," but this country singer is a big star at country music's party of the year.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
In between performing at his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys member prepares to enjoy a night of country.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood for a massive tour, the country music duo prepares for a special night in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The man behind big hits like "Whisky Glasses" and "Up Down" is ready to rock in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
After makeup artist Terri Apanasewicz delivers some final touches, this country singer is ready to walk!
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show.
REX/Shutterstock
Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers."
Article continues below
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The music legend has arrived!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images
The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers.
Article continues below
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
After performing at the Poteet Strawberry Festival, the country singer makes it to Las Vegas just in time.
Article continues below
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The woman behind Cole Swindell's huge hit "Break Up in the End" is hoping to win big!
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The "Outta Style" singer looks on trend for this award show.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer looks glamorous before showtime.
Article continues below
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Can't wait to celebrate country music in Vegas this weekend," the musician shared on Instagram before showtime. "Don't forget to tune-in to the show on Sunday night!"
Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?