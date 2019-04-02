How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Taking a ''New Age'' Approach to Pregnancy

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 1:56 PM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markleand Prince Harry are using only the purest of products to ensure the safe arrival of their baby.

In an unconventional twist, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking the guidance of an apothecary that specializes in "naturopathy, homeopathy, herbology and phyto-actives." The soon-to-be parents were recently spotted leaving the trendy Ilapothecary on Kensington's Church Street, weeks before their first child is due to be born.

According to the photographers, the former actress and her prince spent over two hours at the wellness clinic, where pillows and mattresses could be seen behind a set of curtains. It is likely that the pair underwent some type of treatment or therapy pertaining to health and wellness considering the shop boasts a wide array of "happiness treatments" and "energy healing."

If they did take part in a happiness treatment, then it is clearly working. Duchess Meghan could not keep a smile off her face as she and Harry exited the shop hand-in-hand.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

For the casual occasion, Meghan wore a pair of blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a green army jacket with a pair of white tennis shoes. Likewise, Harry was clad in black pants, a grey henley and a baseball cap. 

Hopefully, the royal couple will reveal more of their lifestyle aesthetic on their new Instagram, which they unveiled on April 2. "Welcome to our official Instagram," the two wrote alongside their first post. "We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." 

There are already behind the scenes photos of their trip to Fiji, in addition to pics of them supporting causes that are close to their hearts. 

Right now, their charitable deeds are taking a slight backseat as Meghan is on maternity leave. But their little bundle of joy will be here in no time. Markle told fans that the baby is due end of April or early May.

