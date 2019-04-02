Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate responsible for ending not one, but two friendships? Lucy Lucy Apple Juice you have some explaining to do.

Dorit Kemsley stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to discuss the ongoing drama surrounding the second dog she adopted (and eventually rehomed) from Vanderpump Dogs and whether Lisa Vanderpump had a hand in stirring up controversy and drama about the whole thing.

"God no, it was never an issue," Dorit told hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart when asked if she thought Puppygate would ever be this big of an issue.