by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 12:26 PM
Is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate responsible for ending not one, but two friendships? Lucy Lucy Apple Juice you have some explaining to do.
Dorit Kemsley stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to discuss the ongoing drama surrounding the second dog she adopted (and eventually rehomed) from Vanderpump Dogs and whether Lisa Vanderpump had a hand in stirring up controversy and drama about the whole thing.
"God no, it was never an issue," Dorit told hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart when asked if she thought Puppygate would ever be this big of an issue.
In the Tuesday, April 2 episode, Kyle Richards confronts LVP about a story Dorit and the rest of the ladies suspect Lisa planted.
"I think that certain people are crafty, and they get whatever message they want out there. You have to look at the article and see who it benefits and then put two and two together," Dorit said. She said the moment she read the story about herself, Lisa and the dog, she knew it came from Lisa or her camp because of the details involved.
"It feels like you're stabbed in the heart 10 times," Dorit said about the hurt she felt regarding the story and her assumption it came from her Lisa or somebody close to her.
Dorit said it would've hurt no matter who the story came from, but because she thinks it came from her friend Lisa Vanderpump, there's "an added layer of sensitivity."
"You think aside from the fact that this hurts, my friendship is at stake," she said.
Can they ever get passed this? Dorit said as long as there are two people who want to, she thinks they can. But viewers will have to tune in.
"There are some moments where we try and you'll see how that turns out," she laughed.
Is she ready to face LVP at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion (should Lisa show)?
"She's going to show up if she wants to…I have no issues about being face-to-face…I've got receipts and I know the facts, I've got nothing to hide, so I'm free and clear, happy to be sitting there at the reunion, but other people that don't, may have a different feeling," she said.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?