In 1999, we were introduced to Mandy Moore thanks to her debut record So Real and hit single "Candy."

A few years later, fans learned that not only was the singer not just a one hit wonder, but she actually had a lot of other talents in her basket.

In 2001, Moore proved that singing was just one of her skills when she portrayed mean girl Lana in The Princess Diaries, which was her first big screen role. Nearly two decades later, the New Hampshire native has a career that most actors would kill for.

She has appeared in numerous movies, including A Walk to Remember and Because I Said So, and has been on a lot of different TV series as either a recurring character or as the lead AKA her role on This Is Us.

Oh, and she's a Disney princess!

Now that Moore is turning 35 years old—today is her birthday!—we're taking a look back at all of her roles that have made an impression on audiences over the past 20 years.