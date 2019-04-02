In 2018, Henson, hoping to end the stigma around mental illness in the black community, founded The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father, who struggled with mental health challenges upon his return from the Vietnam War.

About 15 years before starting the foundation, Henson's high school sweetheart and father of her child, William Lamar Johnson, was murdered. Then, two years later, Henson's father passed away. After losing two loved ones, Henson wanted to find a therapist for her son to talk to.

"When we started doing research and I started looking for a therapist that at least looked like him, so he could trust them, it was like looking for a unicorn," she tells Variety. "We're walking around broken, wounded and hurt, and we don't think it's OK to talk about it. We don't talk about it at home. It's shunned. It's something that makes you look weak. We're told to pray it away. Everyone was always asking me, 'Do you have a charity?' Well, dammit, this is going to be my calling, because I'm sick of this. People are killing themselves. People are numbing out on drugs. Not everything is fixed with a pill."