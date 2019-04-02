ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, Kourtney Kardashian is all about that organic life.
From the kitchen to the dinner table, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is careful about what she puts into her family's body.
At the same time, she's also very aware of the ingredients used in beauty products.
"I try to use all natural beauty products," she explained to Vogue when celebrating the launch of her new site Poosh.
At the same time, the mother-of-three is honest in the fact that not everything in her kit is 100 percent organic. "It's all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it's not perfect," she shared with the publication. "I'm only human."
As for whether or not she will follow in the footsteps of her sisters by launching beauty and makeup lines, Kourtney simply said," I can't say!" Hmmmm.
When checking out the new Poosh site, fans can explore a variety of topics including fitness, beauty, décor, entertaining and more. In fact, there are already posts dedicated to "clean mascaras" and "non-toxic SPFs for Face and Body."
Poosh readers were quick to find out the site isn't just articles and guides. There's also video content that may just feature a few famous faces.
On Tuesday morning, Kourtney sat down with momager Kris Jenner to get some tips on how to be a boss. As you likely could have guessed, the days are nonstop and always fly by.
"Like our entire family, we prepare for a very long day," Kris shared with her daughter. "I'll get up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and have coffee, check my emails really quick, hop on the treadmill, turn on the news, get caught up on what's going on…and I'm prepared mentally, emotionally and physically to tackle the day."
"As human beings, we thrive on a routine," Kris continued. "I think routines are very important to have."
To learn more about Kourtney's new business venture, visit Poosh online now.
