What Celine Dion Has Learned About Love, Loss and Life

"Life is open. What do you want to be?" For Céline Dion, the answer is limitless.

The star, who recently celebrated her 51st birthday, is in the midst of a major year—she's been announced as a global spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris and will complete her most recent Las Vegas residency in June. However, the star is no stranger to significant life changes. The mother of three lost her lifetime partner, manager and husband René Angélil to cancer in 2016. However, don't expect any sulking from her. Instead, Dion has her heart set on living all the days she has ahead to the fullest.

"I feel so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy," she told Good Morning America's Deborah Roberts in an interview aired Tuesday. "I think from René giving me so much strength and power and positivity and being in charge even more because now, I will never be a dad, but it's like I'm in a double job as a parent, so I'm a 'parents.'"