"I'm so happy to finally meet you," Meghan added. "I've heard so much about you—all good things."

Dunne then said, "I think it's wonderful the two of you."

At the time, Markle had noted, "Hopefully the next time we see you, we'll have our little with one with us." Unfortunately, Dunne passed away before the couple's first child could arrive.

"It is with the saddest of hearts that I would like to share the news that our most beloved mum and nanna, Daphne Dunne, passed away peacefully yesterday morning. She was a truly special lady who will be greatly missed by so many," a statement shared to her Instagram account read. "The simple act of stoping Daphne in the street and holding her hand meant more to Daphne than anyone could ever imagine. We, her family, would like to thank everyone for the love and support they showed Daphne."