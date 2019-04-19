We want candy and we want it now!

When we think about Easter we think about the Easter Bunny, springtime, hunting for eggs, going to mass and of course, the Sunday brunch to end all brunches. The main thing we fantasize about when it comes to this holiday however is all of the tasty candy that will hopefully be in our Easter baskets.

Whether you celebrate the religious aspect of Easter and have therefore been counting down the days until you've fulfilled your Lenten promise, or you just love the holiday for its pastel color options and delicious foods, Easter is something we love to celebrate every year.

The real question is, what Easter candy do you dream of eating first thing this Sunday? We know you have a favorite, but in case you're drawing a blank, we have a lot of suggestions for you, so get ready!