You know the saying: Loose lips sink ships. Maisie Williams learned that the hard way on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

While discussing Game of Thrones with host Jimmy Fallon, Williams recounted Arya Stark's defining moments, including the beheading of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), tossing her original costume away and more.

"I've decided to just keep a tight lip on everything. HBO has sent out a lot of memos recently about just saying nothing," she said. "So, there's really nothing I could say. They would absolutely kill me."