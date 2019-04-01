This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 6:03 PM

Gotham, Cameron Monaghan

Fox

It's not Halloween, but we're spooked enough that it might as well be. 

It is April Fools Day, and to celebrate, the Fox Batman origin series released the most terrifying teaser for Maybe-the-Joker, also known as Jeremiah, or J (Cameron Monaghan). No one will confirm whether or not he's actually the classic Batman villain to end all Batman villains, but they will confirm that he's gonna be terrifying either way, especially now that he's taken a swim in a vat of chemicals and he's got a face like none you've ever seen before. 

He's...pretty. Oh so pretty. And it's horrible. And he's definitely the Joker, right? 

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

The teaser makes use of that West Side Story classic and shows off J's new look, especially his really pretty new hair do, and we haven't been able to stop looking at him all day. Is it because it's the best use of April Fools' Day we've seen? Yes, and it might also just be because...look at him! He's terrible! 

The sound of his laugh will also probably continue to haunt us for months after these final two episodes air. We may need therapy simply to help us rid ourselves of Probably-the-Joker. 

We love him. We hate him. Help. 

J will be wreaking havoc over the last two episodes of Gotham, which begin Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m. The series finale will air Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

