PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

We live for hot new trends around here and when something starts popping up everywhere, we notice.

Speaking of, have you noticed that Dr. Martens (aka your childhood favorite shoes) are making a comeback? Seriously, scroll through Instagram and you'll notice that nearly every fashion girl out there has got a pair. Even more, the way they're styling 'em is so cute: with feminine dresses and skirts.

Makes sense because it's spring and dresses are in. But we just have to say how much we love a girly dress with an edgy boot. It's not just the boots we love. They've got chunky sandals too and we're totally eyeing 'em for festival season.

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Ariel Sandal

This chunky sandal is the ideal height for low-key outdoor activites this spring. 

BUY IT: $140 at Revolve

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Nartilla Hydro

We can't think of a better option for festival season than this lace-up gladiator.

BUY IT: $100 at Dr. Martens

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Front Zip

A patent leather boot is a 365-days-a-year closet staple.

BUY IT: $135 at Zappos

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 1460 Vegan Chrome Metallic

We dare you to try a metallic boot and not like it. 

BUY IT: $108 at Zappos

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Sinclair Bootie

Hot tip: This extra chunky heel is all over Instagram right now. 

BUY IT: $175 at Revolve

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Adaira Zebrilus

Can you say drama? Hello to your new favorite spring sandals! 

BUY IT: $125 at Zappos

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 2976 Smooth

Count us in 100 percent for this smooth cherry red slip-on. 

BUY IT: $145 at Dr. Martens

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Voss Zebrilus

These feel like dad sandals, but in a glittery cool-girl way, you know? 

BUY IT: $95 at Zappos

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Blaire

We love a chunky spring sandal that comes in three pastel shades. 

BUY IT: $100 at Dr. Martens

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 1460 Color Pop

A simple pop of red is one way to elevate your outfit. 

BUY IT: $140 at Dr. Martens

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens x BEAMS 1461 Plain Toe Derby

For a more pulled-together look, this derby style feels office-appropriate. 

BUY IT: $130 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 1460 Power Floral Leather Boot

Go bold with a floral leather moment. 

BUY IT: $155 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Glitter Boot

We like that there's glitter here, but it's not extra sparkly.

BUY IT: $120 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

Dr. Martens Leona Bootie

A white bootie with a thick heel just says spring, doesn't it? 

BUY IT: $160 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

