PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

We live for hot new trends around here and when something starts popping up everywhere, we notice.

Speaking of, have you noticed that Dr. Martens (aka your childhood favorite shoes) are making a comeback? Seriously, scroll through Instagram and you'll notice that nearly every fashion girl out there has got a pair. Even more, the way they're styling 'em is so cute: with feminine dresses and skirts.

Makes sense because it's spring and dresses are in. But we just have to say how much we love a girly dress with an edgy boot. It's not just the boots we love. They've got chunky sandals too and we're totally eyeing 'em for festival season.