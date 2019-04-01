Sophia Hutchins is celebrating another year of life with her "amazing lover" by her side.

In honor of her birthday, the 23-year-old is opening up about the things she is grateful for, and Caitlyn Jenner is getting a special shout-out. In a lengthy Instagram post, Hutchins writes, "I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have." Aww!

Sophia continues, "I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!"

And Caitlyn marked the special occasion with an Instagram post of her own. "Happy Birthday to my little Sophia! It was a great night last night," the 69-year-old said. "So few candles."

In the comments section, some fans even spotted a hint of PDA when Sophia thanked her "babe" for the adoring post.