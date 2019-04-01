90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos and Colt Johnson are no longer husband and wife.

Shawanna L. Johnson, attorney for Colt Johnson tells E! News exclusively, "Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce. The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge."

Colt and Larissa's seven-month relationship ended when Colt filed for divorce from the star on Jan. 11. In the days leading up to the split, Larissa was arrested for domestic battery and accused her husband of cheating on her.

However, as ugly as things got during their breakup, Colt's lawyer says that the "matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees."