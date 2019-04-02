iHeartMedia is honoring the music industry's top performers.

Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato are among the 32 artists who have just received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award, recognizing the entertainers who have reached 1 billion Total Audience Spins of their hit songs in 2018. According to the announcement, made Tuesday morning, Swift reached this billion threshold with her hit song "Delicate," while Cardi and Bruno reached the music milestone with their smash record "Finesse." Cardi also achieved the billion mark with her song "I Like It," along with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and "Girls Like You" with Maroon 5.

Sheeran's song "Perfect" also reached the billion threshold, as did Lovato's track "Sorry Not Sorry."