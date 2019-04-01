No, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Didn't Wear Hot Pink Wigs as a Disguise

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn will most likely not be trying their hands at going undercover in the CIA or MI5 any time soon. That's the case because they haven't actually been pretending to walk around New York in disguises at all.

In fact, Swift was in London over the weekend celebrating at a Cats wrap party. She took a selfie with co-star Eric Underwood at White City House in London. She even gave a shout-out to her beau with a ring that had the initials "JA" on it. That seems more like their pace, not playing tricks in some over-the-top outfits.

Over the weekend, a couple initially believed to be Swift and Alwyn wore some pretty over-the-top disguises over the weekend. This couple—most definitely NOT Swift and Alwyn—were thought to be out and about on their way to celebrate the Cats wrap party in New York City. This seemed to be a game these two mysterious people were playing with the paparazzi and perhaps attempting to do a couple's version of the Taylor-Swift-hiding-in-a-massive-suitcase situation (the claim that it was Taylor inside the trunk was later refuted and walked back).

Pink was the overall theme for the fake disguised day out. The woman pretending to be the Reputation artist wore a knee-length white dress with a tan coat over it. She had on black tights and red shoes with a kitten heel. While all of that seems rather innocuous, she balanced it all out with a hot pink wig, big black sunglasses and a matching pink bandanna wrapped around the bottom half of her face.

The fake Alwyn followed suit in rather normal clothes (read: black pants, a white shirt and a black jacket) but paired that with a magenta beanie and bandanna also wrapped around his face. He, too, donned big sunglasses and a pair of large headphones.