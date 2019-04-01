When it comes to matters of the heart, Bebe Rexha is not focused on labels. Instead, she's "big on energies."

That's what she told Nylon as the magazine's April music issue cover girl. While on the topic of gender, the 29-year-old "Girls" songstress got candid about her sexuality.

"I think I scare men," she told the magazine. "I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls...Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy. I feel like I always have to be—it's terrible to say 'the man' and 'the woman...Isn't it crazy how it's like, 'man,' 'woman.' I wish there were different terms for it."