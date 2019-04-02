by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
It seems like This Is Us is dusting off the flash forwards for the third season finale.
"Her," airing Tuesday, April 2 on NBC, seems to be about the previously unnamed woman in the future scenes that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was getting ready to see with his now-adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson). Since the flash forwards were introduced in season two, little details were revealed throughout the third season about the latest Pearson family mystery. It's been 17 season three episodes full of drama, and we're here to help you remember everything about the future "her."
Where it all began
Our first introduction to the future of the Pearsons happened in the season two episode "Super Bowl Sunday." Yep, the episode where Jack died. Viewers saw a social worker working with a young boy earlier in the episode, but it was later revealed the social worker was adult Tess and Randall was coming to meet her for dinner.
The second season ended with Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding, and while the Pearson clan was gathered in merriment Deja (Lyric Ross) was taking her frustrations out on a car in the parking lot. The action then jumped to the future, where Randall and Tess discussed the mysterious "her." This someone was somebody they weren't ready to see yet, which led many to speculate it was either Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) or Deja because if the flashforward's placement close to her wedding drama.
NBC
The next jump
In the third season premiere, Tess and Randall discussed the upcoming visit even more, and then called Toby (Chris Sullivan), who was without Kate and seemingly depressed, to see if he'd be "coming down" for the visit. Randall told Toby "she wants you to be there" and he agreed, reluctantly, to come join them.
"Your mom"
In the ninth episode of season three, Old Man Randall asked Tess if she called her mother to tell her they were on their way. "I'll car her from the car," Tess said. This is when viewers learned "her" was not Beth and got an indication there might be some frostiness between Beth and Randall. This flash forward was also the first time viewers saw Beth as a dance teacher, she now has her own studio. After an employee told Beth Tess called, Beth revealed they were going to visit Randall's mother and she needed the pin the tail on the donkey game from her office. This game has been seen in This Is Us flashbacks with the kids, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).
NBC
And now we're ready for "Her," the season three finale. NBC's official description is: "Rebecca helps Kate and Toby care for baby Jack. Zoe and Kevin look after Tess and Annie. Randall and Beth consider how to move forward."
"You'll be left with more questions. I think a certain question that was posed at the beginning of the season will be answered, but then I think we're left with a couple more questions—in typical good television form you answer a few and then answer a few more," Moore recently told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos.
Justin Hartley teased the future even more. "You realize that whatever you've seen and then what you see in the future, that gap, a lot of stuff must have gone down," he said.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
