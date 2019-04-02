This Is Us Season 3 Finale: What to Know About the "Her" Flash Forwards

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It seems like This Is Us is dusting off the flash forwards for the third season finale.

"Her," airing Tuesday, April 2 on NBC, seems to be about the previously unnamed woman in the future scenes that Randall (Sterling K. Brown) was getting ready to see with his now-adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson). Since the flash forwards were introduced in season two, little details were revealed throughout the third season about the latest Pearson family mystery. It's been 17 season three episodes full of drama, and we're here to help you remember everything about the future "her."

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

Where it all began
Our first introduction to the future of the Pearsons happened in the season two episode "Super Bowl Sunday." Yep, the episode where Jack died. Viewers saw a social worker working with a young boy earlier in the episode, but it was later revealed the social worker was adult Tess and Randall was coming to meet her for dinner.

The second season ended with Kate's (Chrissy Metz) wedding, and while the Pearson clan was gathered in merriment Deja (Lyric Ross) was taking her frustrations out on a car in the parking lot. The action then jumped to the future, where Randall and Tess discussed the mysterious "her." This someone was somebody they weren't ready to see yet, which led many to speculate it was either Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) or Deja because if the flashforward's placement close to her wedding drama.

This Is Us

NBC

The next jump
In the third season premiere, Tess and Randall discussed the upcoming visit even more, and then called Toby (Chris Sullivan), who was without Kate and seemingly depressed, to see if he'd be "coming down" for the visit. Randall told Toby "she wants you to be there" and he agreed, reluctantly, to come join them.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of This Is Us Season 3 Photo Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

"Your mom"
In the ninth episode of season three, Old Man Randall asked Tess if she called her mother to tell her they were on their way. "I'll car her from the car," Tess said. This is when viewers learned "her" was not Beth and got an indication there might be some frostiness between Beth and Randall. This flash forward was also the first time viewers saw Beth as a dance teacher, she now has her own studio. After an employee told Beth Tess called, Beth revealed they were going to visit Randall's mother and she needed the pin the tail on the donkey game from her office. This game has been seen in This Is Us flashbacks with the kids, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).

This Is Us

NBC

And now we're ready for "Her," the season three finale. NBC's official description is: "Rebecca helps Kate and Toby care for baby Jack. Zoe and Kevin look after Tess and Annie. Randall and Beth consider how to move forward."

"You'll be left with more questions. I think a certain question that was posed at the beginning of the season will be answered, but then I think we're left with a couple more questions—in typical good television form you answer a few and then answer a few more," Moore recently told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos.

Justin Hartley teased the future even more. "You realize that whatever you've seen and then what you see in the future, that gap, a lot of stuff must have gone down," he said.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, John Mulaney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

ER, Noah Wyle

How a Real-Life Tragedy and a Returning Star Helped ER Sign Off: Secrets About the Full-Circle Series Finale You Probably Forgot

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Bristol Palin, Kids, Tripp Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer, Atlee Bay Meyer, Teen Mom

Bristol Palin Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom OG

Gotham, Cameron Monaghan

This Gotham Teaser Is Just So Upsetting

Adnan Syed: What We Learned From "The Case Against" Him

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.