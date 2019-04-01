Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Enjoy a Broadway Date Night

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 5:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Instagram

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoyed a date night at the theater this weekend.

The 51-year-old actress and 51-year-old country superstar attended the show Network at the Belasco Theatre in New York. The Broadway play stars Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn. The production tells the story of an anchorman with a dwindling career. But after he has a breakdown on live TV, his ratings soar and he becomes one of the biggest stars on the small screen. 

Kidman posted a picture of herself smiling next to her hubby at the theater. The Oscar winner stunned in a black blazer and white button-up and held a playbill from the performance.

"Thank you Bryan, Tatiana and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater. Xx," she captioned the snapshot on Instagram. 

Maslany also thanked the couple for attending the show.

"Thank you for coming!!!" the Orphan Black star wrote in the comments section. "It meant so much to have you there."

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

It's certainly been a busy time for the couple. The actress is set to star in season two of Big Little Lies and has been working on a number of film projects, including The Goldfinch and an untitled film about Roger Ailes.

Meanwhile, Urban will be in the running for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. He's also currently on tour.

With so much going on, it's nice these two can sneak in a sweet date night.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Keith Urban , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Reveals the Secret to Her Private One-Year Relationship

Taylor Swift's Bad Disguise

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

Justin Bieber Shows PDA With Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live

Sophie Turner Shares Her & Joe Jonas' Sweet Love Story

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.