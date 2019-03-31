Rihanna, Drake, Jada Pinkett Smith and More Stars Mourn Nipsey Hussle

Musicians, athletes, and a handful of other artists are coming out in full force to mourn the sudden loss of Nipsey Hussle.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed outside of his store called The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles on Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

Hussle's store is located at the intersection of Slauson and Crenshaw.

LAPD tweeted on Sunday evening that they are searching for a suspect. "UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved," the police department tweeted. "You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours."

The 33-year-old rapper's death sent shock waves through the community and around the world. Many stars, including Rihanna, Drake, LeBron James and Jada Pinkett Smith have taken to social media to write about what Hussle meant to them and his impact on their lives.