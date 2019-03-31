Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

Family of five!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps are expecting their third child together! The Olympic swimmer announced the exciting baby news on social media on Sunday evening. The 33-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share a photo of sons Boomer Phelps, 2, and Beckett Phelps, 1, along with balloons that spell out "baby."

"#3 on the way!" Michael captioned the sweet photo. "Can't wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3."

Nicole also shared the news with her social media followers on Sunday, posting the same picture along with the caption, "Oops we did it again I get to be a mama x3!! #furbabymama x2 #p3 #herewegoagain."