Chris Rock Throws Shade at Jussie Smollett at NAACP Image Awards

Chris Rock threw some shade at Jussie Smollett onstage at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.

Rock presented the Outstanding Comedy Series award at the show at the Dolby Theater (black-ish won) but before leading into the nominees and announcing the winner, he defied the rules by saying he wasn't allowed to make any jokes about the Empire star.

"I get to present an award. They said no Jussie Smollett jokes," he began. "I know. I know. What a waste of light skin. You know? You know what I could do with that light skin? That curly hair? My career would have out of here. Running Hollywood."

Rock continued after some laughter, "What the hell was he thinking? You Jesse from now on. You don't even get the 'U' no more. That 'U' was respect."

He finished off, "You ain't getting no respect from me."