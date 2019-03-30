2019 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: See the Stars Arrive

Trevor Noah, Danai Gurira, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chrissy Metz and more stars looked their best at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Anthony Anderson takes center stage as the host of the show, which is in its 50th year. It's also Anderson's sixth consecutive year hosting the show and it's not too shabby given that he's a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, two of which come from his time on black-ish.

The grown-ish star isn't the only one having a big night. Netflix is the leader of the pack in terms of nominations with 22 and HBO has 20. Jay-Z was already named as the recipient of the President's Award due to his excellence in public service.

"Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilizing his global platform to create everlasting change. There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honor him with this award," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement earlier in the week.