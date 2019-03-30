by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 2:37 PM
Play ball!
Alex Rodriguez is ecstatic Major League Baseball is finally in season again and on Saturday, two days after opening day 2019, the retired New York Yankees star player returned to his former home of Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his family in tow—his daughter Natasha and Ella, his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme. Joining them was J.Lo's producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.
The group watched the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles from the best seats—located in the front row behind home plate.
"A perfect Saturday afternoon. Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium! #PinstripePride#NYC #BronxBombers#HomeSweetHome @mlb @jlo @egt239," A-Rod wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him with his family.
Lopez, a Yankees fan and Bronx native, had actually met A-Rod for the first time in 2005 on the field at Shea Stadium, former home of rival New York City team the Mets, when the Yankees were the visiting team. She was accompanied by third husband Marc Anthony, the twins' father.
Rodriguez and Lopez, who got engaged earlier this month on a tropical vacation, have often spent time together with all their kids. See more of their adorable blended family photos.
J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.
To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.
A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.
The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.
"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.
The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.
"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.
J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"
"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.
J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.
Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.
A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.
The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.
The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.
Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."
Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.
A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.
The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.
The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.
