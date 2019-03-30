Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Run for Office

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian for President? Don't hold your breath.

In an interview posted on Saturday, the New York Times asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if she would consider running for office.

"No, I don't think so," she responded. "It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think that's for me."

Last June, CNN's Van Jones asked Kim, who is passionate about criminal justice reform, if she would ever run for president.

"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she said. "I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Kim's interview aired soon after President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman who had been serving time since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after the reality star personally lobbied and met with the U.S. leader at the White House. 

Kim later met Alice after she was released from prison on parole.

Kim's husband Kanye West, a fan of Trump, has at times signaled a desire to run for President.

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Donald Trump/Twitter

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye are keeping busy with their businesses and preparations for their new addition to the family; they are expecting a fourth child, a boy, via surrogate, in May.

"I'm frantically trying to get the room ready," Kim told the New York Times. "It's madness, but the best madness."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday at 9/8c only on E!

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Politics , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janet Jackson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Angelina Jolie, UN

Angelina Jolie Implores World Leaders to Address ''Alarming'' Gender Inequalities in U.N. Speech

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Kylie Jenner Weighs in on Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Price Cut and ''Self-Made Billionaire'' Title

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute to "Finest Man" Mark Consuelos on His 48th Birthday

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Dean McDermott Fires Back at Trolls for Mom Shaming Tori Spelling Over Kids' Snack

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Skips NAACP Image Awards and Loses in His Category After Charges Are Dropped

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.