Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to Run for Office

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 1:07 PM
Kim Kardashian for President? Don't hold your breath.
In an interview posted on Saturday, the New York Times asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star if she would consider running for office.
"No, I don't think so," she responded. "It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don't think that's for me."
Last June, CNN's Van Jones asked Kim, who is passionate about criminal justice reform, if she would ever run for president.
"Oh, I don't think that's even on my mind," she said. "I guess never say never, but that's not going to be like a 'Kim's running!' That's not where I'm, what I'm going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."
Kim's interview aired soon after President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman who had been serving time since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after the reality star personally lobbied and met with the U.S. leader at the White House.
Kim later met Alice after she was released from prison on parole.
Kim's husband Kanye West, a fan of Trump, has at times signaled a desire to run for President.
Donald Trump/Twitter
Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye are keeping busy with their businesses and preparations for their new addition to the family; they are expecting a fourth child, a boy, via surrogate, in May.
"I'm frantically trying to get the room ready," Kim told the New York Times. "It's madness, but the best madness."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday at 9/8c only on E!
Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?